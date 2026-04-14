Cha Seung Won And Kim Do Hoon Confirmed For New Spy Drama

Cha Seung Won and Kim Do Hoon have been confirmed for tvN’s new drama “Retired Agent + Management Team” (literal translation)!

“Retired Agent + Management Team” is a bromance that follows Kim Chul Soo, a former National Intelligence Service black agent who now runs a neighborhood car wash, and Go Yo Han, a top “super ace” who is demoted to the Retired Agents Management Team, as they begin working together. The drama will be directed by Jin Chang Kyu, known for “Buried Hearts” and “Military Prosecutor Doberman.”

Cha Seung Won plays Kim Chul Soo, a former NIS black agent who is now a retired agent and an ordinary family man running a local car wash. Although he has left behind his glamorous prime and lives a quiet daily life, he still holds on to his strong passion for being an agent.

Kim Do Hoon plays Go Yo Han, a super ace. Despite drawing attention for his outstanding performance upon entry, he is assigned to the basement-level Retired Agents Management Team. He struggles to return to the field but grows anxious as opportunities rarely come. The story follows his effort to reclaim his reputation.

From different positions, the two men, both dreaming of a fresh breakthrough, join forces to track down a traitor operating behind a criminal organization.

The production team said, “We feel reassured by the pairing of Cha Seung Won, who brings solid acting skills, and Kim Do Hoon, who has a commanding presence. As a retired NIS agent and a rookie agent, their bickering chemistry and rough teamwork will be key points of entertainment.” They added, “Please give a lot of interest and anticipation for ‘Retired Agent + Management Team,’ which blends action, comedy, and bromance.”

“Retired Agent + Management Team” is scheduled to air in the second half of the year.

While waiting, watch Kim Do Hoon in “Dear X” below:

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Or watch Cha Seung Won in his film “Sinkhole” on Viki:

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