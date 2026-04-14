NewJeans’ Haerin, Hyein, And Hanni Spotted In Copenhagen + Agency Briefly Responds

NewJeans has been spotted filming overseas, raising fans’ anticipation for their comeback!

Earlier in the week, photos allegedly of Haerin and Hyein filming in Copenhagen were circulated via online communities. SPOTV News additionally reported that Hanni was also together with them in Denmark.

On April 14, NewJeans’ agency ADOR officially stated, “It is true that the NewJeans members visited Copenhagen, Denmark, together with staff.” However, the agency did not go into detail about their schedule or which members are participating.

Last November ADOR announced Haerin and Hyein’s return, and in December Hanni also returned. Currently, Danielle has been notified of the termination of her exclusive contract, while Minji’s return is still under discussion.

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