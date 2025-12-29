Breaking: NewJeans' Hanni Confirmed And Minji In Talks To Return To ADOR + Danielle's Contract Terminated

ADOR has shared an update on the NewJeans members’ contracts.

On December 29, ADOR released an official statement announcing that they notified NewJeans member Danielle of the termination of her exclusive contract, while Hanni will continue her activities with ADOR.

Developments accelerated after the court ruled on October 30 in favor of contract validity in the lawsuit ADOR filed to confirm the exclusive contracts. Subsequently, in November, ADOR revealed that Haerin and Hyein had expressed their intention to continue activities with the agency.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Following the court’s final ruling in the lawsuit confirming the validity of the exclusive contracts, ADOR has held extensive discussions with Minji, Hanni, Danielle, and the families of the three members.

Hanni visited Korea with her family and engaged in long, in-depth conversations with ADOR. In the process, we revisited past events and took time to view matters objectively. After candid talks, Hanni decided to respect the court’s ruling and continue with ADOR.

Minji is also in talks with ADOR, and discussions are ongoing to broaden mutual understanding.

In Danielle’s case, we determined that it would be difficult to continue together as a NewJeans member and an ADOR artist, and today we notified her of the termination of her exclusive contract. In addition, we plan to pursue legal accountability for one member of Danielle’s family and former CEO Min Hee Jin, who bear significant responsibility for precipitating this dispute and for NewJeans’ departure and delayed return.

Through these conversations, ADOR learned that, over a long period, the members had been continuously exposed to distorted and biased information, which led to many misunderstandings about the company and ultimately to this dispute. The company and the artists agree that, to regain the love of fans and the public, it is necessary—even if it takes some time—to fully dispel these misunderstandings based on accurate facts. We have also agreed to find an opportunity to address the various controversies that arose during the dispute and are discussing the timing and manner.

ADOR will do its utmost to bring this matter to an amicable conclusion and to ensure that NewJeans can return to fans as soon as possible.