'Yumi's Cells 3' Premieres To Solid Ratings As 'Climax' Enjoys Boost

“Yumi’s Cells 3” has premiered!

According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode of tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.3 percent, a strong start despite pre-releasing the first two episodes early via TVING.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. In Season 3, Kim Jae Won plays Yumi’s new love interest Soon Rok, an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Ji Won’s “Climax” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.3 percent, seeing a boost from the previous episode’s score of 2.9 percent.

Which of these dramas are you watching?

Catch the first two episodes of “Yumi’s Cells 3” with English sutitles on Viki:

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Also watch “Climax” below:

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