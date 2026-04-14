Jeon So Young, Kang Mina, And More Struggle To Break Free From Deadly App Curse In New Drama “If Wishes Could Kill”

The Netflix series “If Wishes Could Kill” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“If Wishes Could Kill” is a horror series about a group of high schoolers who suddenly learn that they are fated to die after being cursed by a mysterious wish-granting app called GIRIGO. As they race against time to escape the app’s deadly curse, they wind up uncovering its sinister truth.

The stills show strange events that unfold after high school friends Se Ah (Jeon So Young), Na Ri (Kang Mina), Geon Woo (Baek Sun Ho), Ha Joon (Hyun Woo Seok), and Hyeong Wook (Lee Hyo Je) accidentally discover a mysterious app called GIRIGO, which is said to grant wishes when users make a wish after entering their fortune readings and names.

Se Ah and Geon Woo, who are secretly dating, are seen making wishes through the GIRIGO app.

As secrets behind the app are gradually revealed, the five friends’ daily lives take a dramatic turn. After witnessing the curse tied to GIRIGO firsthand, they try to escape it by deleting the app and resetting their phones. However, nothing works, and they are increasingly pushed to the edge, suggesting the curse is more serious than they expected.

Also drawing attention are Ha Joon’s older sister Haetsal (Jeon So Nee), a shaman, and her assistant Bang Wool (Roh Jae Won), who step in to try to break the curse linked to the GIRIGO app. They search for the source of the curse by performing rituals and going into the field to investigate.

As Se Ah and Ha Joon, as well as Haetsal and Bang Wool, struggle to break the curse, it remains to be seen what will ultimately happen to the wishes made on GIRIGO.

“If Wishes Could Kill” will be released on Netflix on April 24.

In the meantime, watch Kang Mina in “Usury Academy” with subtitles on Viki below:

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