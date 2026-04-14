Park Ji Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, And More Are Stationed At The Same Outpost In “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier”

Upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has released brand new stills!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path towards becoming a legendary cook.

The newly released stills capture the daily life of Private Kang Sung Jae, who maintains strict discipline. The images clearly convey his tension and confusion in an unfamiliar environment. Curiosity is building over how Private Kang Sung Jae, who has just been stationed at Gangrim Outpost, will become a cook who captivates everyone’s taste buds.

The photos also feature administrative supply officer Park Jae Young, the calm yet charismatic First Lieutenant Cho Ye Rin, and Sergeant Yoon Dong Hyun, who is nearing his discharge.

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Master Sergeant Park Jae Young of the Fourth Platoon. Known for his strong regional accent, Park Jae Young serves as the administrative supply officer and is nicknamed “time bomb” due to his long history of incidents and accidents.

Han Dong Hee transforms into First Lieutenant Cho Ye Rin, the commanding officer of Gangrim Outpost who is known for her strong sense of duty and willingness to speak her mind.

Lee Hong Nae plays Sergeant Yoon Dong Hyun, the senior cook at Gangrim Outpost. Known for having no sense of taste, Yoon Dong Hyun is largely blamed for what many call the dining hall’s dark age.

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hoon in “At a Distance, Spring is Green” below:

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Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “Love Reset”:

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