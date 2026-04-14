SECRET NUMBER’s Zuu Leaves Group And Agency

SECRET NUMBER’s Zuu has officially left the group.

On April 14, VINE Entertainment announced that Zuu has parted ways with SECRET NUMBER following the expiration of her exclusive contract.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is VINE Entertainment. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all fans who have always shown love and support for SECRET NUMBER. The exclusive contract of Zuu, who has showcased her remarkable talent as a member of SECRET NUMBER, has expired as of April 8, 2026. First, we want to thank Zuu for her dedicated activities for the fans. Although her activities as SECRET NUMBER have come to an end, we sincerely support Zuu’s future endeavors and ask fans to continue to offer their encouragement and support. Moving forward, SECRET NUMBER will do their best to greet fans with a new image, and we ask for your continued support and love. Thank you.

In April last year, Léa, Dita, Jinny, and Minji left both the group and their agency. In August, Navi, Dinda, Ebin, and Min C joined, and the group returned that same month with the song “Don’t Touch.” Soodam left in December last year.

Wishing Zuu all the best in her future endeavors!