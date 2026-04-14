Here Are All The K-Pop Artists Nominated For The 2026 American Music Awards

The 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) has revealed this year’s nominees!

On April 14 local time, the American Music Awards officially announced its nominations for 2026. The nominees were chosen “based on key fan interactions, including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses,” using data collected by Billboard and Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music) from March 21, 2025 to March 26, 2026.

BTS snagged three nominations for 2026, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer (for their latest hit “SWIM”), and Best Male K-Pop Artist. Tame Impala and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s remix of “Dracula” has also been nominated for Song of the Summer.

“KPop Demon Hunters” is in the running for Best Soundtrack, while the film’s smash hit “Golden” (sung by HUNTR/X’s singing voices EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) racked up three nods: Song of the Year, Best Pop Song, and Best Vocal Performances.

KATSEYE also scored three nominations, including New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video (for “Gnarly”), and Breakthrough Pop Artist.

Finally, the nominees for this year’s Best Male K-Pop Artist are ATEEZ, BTS, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, and TXT, while the nominees for Best Female K-Pop Artist are aespa, BLACKPINK, ILLIT, LE SSERAFIM, and TWICE.

All awards will be determined by fan voting, and you can cast your vote on the American Music Awards’ official website here and Instagram profile here. Voting will be open until May 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The 2026 American Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

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