TXT Surpasses 1.5 Million Sales In 2 Days + Tops Global Charts With '7TH YEAR: A Moment Of Stillness In The Thorns'

TXT’s latest comeback is off to a strong start!

On April 13 at 6 p.m. KST, TXT made their highly-anticipated return with their new mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” and its title track “Stick With You.”

According to Hanteo Chart, by the end of the following day, “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” had already sold an impressive total of 1,532,853 copies.

“7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” is TXT’s seventh consecutive album to sell over 1 million copies in the first week of its release, following “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION,” “The Name Chapter: FREEFALL,” “minisode 3: TOMORROW,” “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY,” and “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER.” With the exception of “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” all of these albums surpassed 1 million sales on the first day of their release.

Additionally, as of 9 a.m. KST on April 14, “Stick With You” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 17 different regions, including Chile, Mexico, and the Philippines. Meanwhile, “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” had reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 15 different regions, including Japan, New Zealand, and Brazil.

“Stick With You” also made a strong debut on the domestic charts. The song immediately shot to No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart, and after debuting at No. 34 on Melon’s Top 100, it soared to No. 18 by midnight KST on April 14.

Congratulations to TXT!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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