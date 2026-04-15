Jin Ki Joo Confirmed For New Medical Drama

Jin Ki Joo will be starring in a new medical drama!

On April 15, it was announced that JIn Ki Joo has been confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming KBS2 drama “Sleeping Doctor” (literal title).

“Sleeping Doctor” is a romantic comedy that follows Hong Gyeong, a rookie self-employed clinic owner, and Nam Ji Oh, a jack-of-all-trades pay doctor, as their lives unfold at a struggling private psychiatric clinic.

Jin Ki Joo transforms into Hong Gyeong, the director of Healer Mental Health Clinic in the drama. Hong Gyeong is a psychiatrist with proven skills, but she has trouble with her own mental health due to past trauma. Seeking a fresh start, she opens her own private clinic, only to face an unexpected obstacle: in an ironic twist, she keeps falling asleep—but only in front of her patients. As Hong Kyung struggles to survive as a neighborhood clinic, she meets Nam Ji Oh, a freelance doctor, and reaches a turning point in her life.

Jin Ki Joo, who previously demonstrated a wide acting range through various dramas including “Undercover High School,” “Uncle Samsik,” and “My Perfect Stranger,” is set to portray the character’s complex inner world with nuance. Kim Sung Cheol is in talks for the role of Nam Ji Oh, while Kim Yoon Hye has reportedly been offered the role of Jang Hye Jung, a nurse at Healer Mental Health Clinic, where Hong Gyeong serves as the director.

The production team remarked, “We’re very happy to be working with actress Jin Ki Joo. You can look forward to the synergy between Jin Ki Joo and the captivating character of Hong Gyeong.” They added, “Through the contrast between a doctor who can’t cure her own illness and a ‘jack-of-all-trades’ pay doctor who even revives a failing hospital, we plan to soothe the worries and wounds people carry and deliver warm empathy and comfort.”

“Sleeping Doctor” will be filming soon. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School”:

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