BTS's 'SWIM' Becomes 1st K-Pop MV Of 2026 To Hit 100 Million Views

BTS has made another impressive YouTube achievement!

On April 15 at approximately 1 p.m. KST, the group’s music video for “SWIM” surpassed 100 million views. This means that it took approximately 26 days since the music video’s release on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST to achieve the feat, also making “SWIM” the first K-pop music video released in 2026 to reach this milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “SWIM” again below: