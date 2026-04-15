BLACKPINK's 'Ice Cream' With Selena Gomez Becomes Their 7th Group MV To Surpass 1 Billion Views

BLACKPINK has reached another impressive YouTube milestone!

On April 15 at approximately 4 p.m. KST, the music video for “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez surpassed 1 billion views, meaning that it took about five years, seven months, and 18 days to reach this milestone since the music video’s release on August 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. KST.

This is also BLACKPINK’s seventh official group music video to achieve the feat after “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “How You Like That,” and “Pink Venom.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Ice Cream” again below: