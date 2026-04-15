Watch: KickFlip Takes 1st Win For "Eye-Poppin'" On "Show Champion"; Performances By RESCENEE, hrtz.wav, And More
KickFlip has won their first music show trophy for “Eye-Poppin’”!
On the April 15 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” KickFlip’s “Eye-Poppin’,” KEYVITUP’s “KEYVITUP,” KISS OF LIFE’s “Who is she,” and AMPERS&ONE’s “GOD.”
The trophy ultimately went to KickFlip!
Congratulations to KickFlip! Watch a clip of the winner announcement and encore below:
Performers on today’s show included KickFlip, AMPERS&ONE, WJSN’s Dayoung, hrtz.wav, YOUNG POSSE, KEYVITUP, cosmosy, XODIAC’s Hyunsik and ICHILLIN’ E.Ji, RESCENE, ANGEL NOISE, and Lee Ji Min.
Check out their performances below!
KickFlip – “Backward” and “Eye-Poppin’”
AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”
WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”
hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN + Dream”
YOUNG POSSE – “we don’t go to bed tonight”
KEYVITUP – “BEST ONE” and “KEYVITUP”
cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”
XODIAC’s Hyunsik and ICHILLIN’ E.Ji – “Without a Word”
RESCENE – “Runaway”
ANGEL NOISE – “Don’t Look For Me”
Lee Ji Min – “You’re Mine, You’re My Man”