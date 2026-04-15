April Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 20 popular dramas, using big data collected from March 14 to April 14.

“Phantom Lawyer” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,980,372. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Esom,” “Yoo Yeon Seok,” and “tears,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “passionate acting,” “condemn,” and “possessed.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 91.50 percent positive reactions.

“Climax” came in at a close second for April with a brand reputation index of 3,628,812, while “Recipe for Love” followed in third with a score of 3,493,214.

“Siren’s Kiss” took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,150,688, and “Our Happy Days” rounded out the top five with a score of 3,150,688.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch full episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or binge-watch all of “Climax” here:

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And all of “The Practical Guide to Love” below!

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