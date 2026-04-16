Kim Sung Cheol Confirmed Alongside Jin Ki Joo For New Doctor Drama

Kim Sung Cheol will be taking on his first doctor role!

On April 16, KBS2’s upcoming drama “Sleeping Doctor” (literal title) confirmed that Kim Sung Cheol will be starring in the drama alongside Jin Ki Joo.

“Sleeping Doctor” is a romantic comedy that follows Hong Gyeong (Jin Ki Joo), a rookie self-employed clinic owner, and Nam Ji Oh (Kim Sung Cheol), a jack-of-all-trades pay doctor, as their lives unfold at a struggling private psychiatric clinic.

Kim Sung Cheol will be taking on the role of pay doctor Nam Ji Oh, who is a member of Healer Mental Health Clinic. Nam Ji Oh has medical knowledge in all fields, and he fights to revive the struggling clinic. Although he disagrees with Hong Gyeong on treatment methods and running the hospital, he begins to empathize with her and becomes drawn to her.

Having impressed in numerous projects including “Our Beloved Summer,” “Do You Like Brahms?” “Hellbound 2,” “Boyfriend on Demand,” and more, Kim Sung Cheol is already raising anticipation for his next acting transformation.

The production team praised, “Kim Sung Cheol is highly in sync with the character. Please keep watch with how he’ll portray a character with complicated emotions.”

Previously, it was also confirmed that Jin Ki Joo will take on the role of Hong Gyeong, the director of Healer Mental Health Clinic.

“Sleeping Doctor” will be filming soon. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Kim Sung Cheol in “Do You Like Brahms?” below:

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Also watch Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” on Viki:

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