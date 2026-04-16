Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin’s Business Encounter Blossoms Into Romance In “Sold Out On You” Highlight Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Sold Out on You” has unveiled a new highlight teaser!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

The highlight video features a guide to life in Deokpung Village, along with the warm, healing romance between Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin.

The video introduces the daily lives of Deokpung Village’s well-known figure Matthew Lee, also called “Mechoori” (“Quail”), and top home shopping host Dam Ye Jin. Matthew Lee moves through the village responding to residents’ calls for “Mechoori” and handling complaints across the area, while Dam Ye Jin shows strong drive as she works to sell out products, even going so far as to visit high-rise buildings.

Despite her consistent success in driving sellouts, Dam Ye Jin still struggles to secure a weekend prime-time slot. Because of this, she focuses on landing a placement for L’Étoile, a global skincare brand led by Seo Eric (Kim Bum), seeing it as her only chance to reach the prime-time stage.

The video also shares helpful tips from Matthew Lee for visitors like Dam Ye Jin visiting Deokpung Village: first, that the single path running through the center of the village leads outward; second, that everyone is welcome, even outsiders, so there is no need to be afraid; and finally, that in Deokpung, people should eat and sleep well.

The teaser takes a turn as an emotional shift begins between the two, marking a change from their earlier interactions. As they spend more time together in the village, their dynamic gradually softens and they begin to grow closer. At the end of the video, Matthew Lee comforts her, saying, “Let me stay over. Let’s sleep together,” marking a turning point in their growing closeness.

Watch the full video below!

Consisting of 12 episodes in total, “Sold Out on You” is set to premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki:

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Also check out Chae Won Bin in “Yadang: The Snitch”:

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