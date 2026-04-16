Watch: Park Ji Hoon Wins Hearts With His Cooking In 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Teaser

Upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has unveiled a new teaser!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path towards becoming a legendary cook.

The newly released teaser begins with Kang Sung Jae narrating, “My life has always been a fierce struggle,” depicting him working various part-time jobs from managing the convenience store register to loading and unloading heavy products.

Kang Sung Jae’s life appears to take a drastic turn in the military as a voice comments, “He’s the best trainee?” Donning an apron and a chef hat, Kang Sung Jae impresses with his cooking skills, blowing everyone away with his delicious food including Park Jae Young (Yoon Kyung Ho), Yoon Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae), Hwang Seok Ho (Lee Sang Yi), and more. As he receives cheers from fellow soldiers, Kang Sung Jae resolves to cook delicious food for his comrades.

The teaser ends with Kang Sung Jae stepping into the kitchen as a game-like tutorial for the chef’s path begins.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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