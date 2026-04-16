Watch: Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won Bring Nonstop Laughter With Their Playful Chemistry On Set Of 'Yumi's Cells 3'

“Yumi’s Cells 3” has shared a new making-of video!

The behind-the-scenes look begins with Kim Go Eun introducing herself as Yumi and Kim Jae Won as Soon Rok. Although linking arms at first, Kim Go Eun quickly lets go and playfully claims, “We’re not close yet,” making Kim Jae Won burst out into laughter. The two promise, “We plan on gradually getting closer!”

When filming begins, Kim Go Eun shares that she has gone skydiving before on her own, much to Chansung’s surprise. Making a special appearance on the show, Chansung realistically portrays a skydiving scene.

Before filming, Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won sit side by side, each looking over and reviewing their script in their own way. After filming the bungeoppang scene, Kim Go Eun remarks, “My relationship with Soon Rok is not good right now.” Kim Jae Won comments that he would have given Yumi the bungeoppang, but getting back into character, he pretends not to understand Yumi’s perspective, much to Kim Go Eun’s exasperation.

In their spare time, they take turns complimenting each other to the making-of camera. Kim Jae Won remarks that Kim Go Eun’s head is smaller than his fist while Kim Go Eun praises Kim Jae Won’s tall height.

Throughout filming, Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won struggle not to laugh due to the funny scenes. The set atmosphere remains lighthearted, with moments of Kim Jae Won playing with the dog and the two actors chatting on set.

Watch the full making-of video below!

If you haven’t already, start watching “Yumi’s Cells 3” on Viki:

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