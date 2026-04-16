Won Gyu Bin Reportedly Cast As Bong Seok In “Moving 2” + Disney+ And Agency Briefly Respond 

Rookie actor Won Gyu Bin may be stepping into the role of Bong Seok, previously played by Lee Jung Ha, in the hit Disney+ series “Moving 2”!

On April 16, SPOTV News reported that Won Gyu Bin has been cast as Kim Bong Seok in Season 2 of “Moving.” According to the report, around 150 cast and crew members recently gathered at KINTEX in Ilsan for a full script reading, which Won Gyu Bin is also reported to have attended.

In response to the casting reports, Won Gyu Bin’s agency nne stated, “We cannot confirm this. We ask for your understanding.” Disney+ likewise responded with “unable to confirm.”

Based on the webtoon of the same name by writer Kang Full, “Moving” is a superhero action drama about teenagers with hidden superhuman powers and their parents who harbor painful secrets from their pasts. Together, they confront powerful dark forces that span generations.

Season 1 was a major global success upon its release, becoming the most-watched Korean original series on Disney+ at the time. Season 2 is expected to expand the story with new characters and storylines and is currently aiming for a 2027 premiere.

While Season 1 focused on younger leads like Bong Seok (Lee Jung Ha), Hui Soo (Go Youn Jung), and Gang Hoon (Kim Do Hoon), the upcoming season is expected to shift more focus toward newly introduced characters and the adult generation.

Lee Jung Ha, who played Bong Seok in Season 1, will not be able to return for Season 2 as he enlisted in the Marine Corps on January 26 and is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. His discharge is scheduled for July 2027.

Won Gyu Bin made his acting debut in 2025 through “BITCH X RICH 2” and is also set to appear in the upcoming tvN drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Watch Won Gyu Bin in “BITCH X RICH 2” on Viki below:

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