Park Hae Soo Is A Detective Facing Troubling Case Upon Returning To His Hometown In “The Scarecrow”

ENA’s upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” has unveiled more stills ahead of its premiere!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse of Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) returning to Gangseong. In the first image, the demoted detective reunites with his hometown friends despite his less-than-honorable transfer. Seated with Seo Ji Won (Kwak Sun Young) and Lee Ki Hwan (Jung Moon Sung)—friends he grew up with—Kang Tae Joo shares easy smiles, hinting at their long-standing and close-knit bond. However, the warm atmosphere takes a sudden turn when a young man appears. Dropping to his knees before Kang Tae Joo with a desperate expression, he immediately raises questions about what has happened.

In the next set of stills, Kang Tae Joo reports for his first day at Gangseong Police Station following his demotion, only to be caught off guard when he comes face-to-face with Lee Sung Jin (Park Sang Hoon), the same young man from the night before. This time, Lee Sung Jin is covered in bruises across his face and arms and is even in handcuffs, intensifying the mystery of what unfolded overnight. Kang Tae Joo is later seen carefully examining crime scene photos handed to him by junior detective Park Dae Ho (Ryu Hae Joon), his grave expression signaling the start of a troubling case.

The production team shared, “The premiere is just four days away. In the first episode, Kang Tae Joo returns to his hometown. Please look forward to what his first case in Gangseong will be and the truth behind the serial murder case that will lead him into a dangerous partnership with Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon).”

“The Scarecrow” premieres on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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