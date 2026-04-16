Watch: KISS OF LIFE Takes 1st Win For 'Who is she' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By TXT, MODYSSEY, And More

KISS OF LIFE has won their first music show trophy for “Who is she”!

On the April 16 episode of the Mnet music show, the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” and KISS OF LIFE’s “Who is she.” KISS OF LIFE ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,884 points.

Congratulations to KISS OF LIFE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included KISS OF LIFE, TXT, MODYSSEY, PLAVE, KickFlip, AMPERS&ONE, WJSN’s Dayoung, hrtz.wav, KEYVITUP, cosmosy, HAON, RESCENE, BE BOYS, SANTOS BRAVOS, ALL’N, ifeye, and 1000°.

Check out their performances below!

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

TXT – “Stick With You”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

PLAVE – “Born Savage”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”

cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”

HAON – “ON to the next (Prod. By Crush, ZICO)”

RESCENE – “Runaway”

BE BOYS – “SLAM DUNK”

SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”

ALL’N – “We Up”

ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”

1000° – “FIX IT”