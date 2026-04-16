Watch: KISS OF LIFE Takes 1st Win For 'Who is she' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By TXT, MODYSSEY, And More

Watch: KISS OF LIFE Takes 1st Win For "Who is she" On "M Countdown"; Performances By TXT, MODYSSEY, And More

Music
Apr 16, 2026
by M Lim

KISS OF LIFE has won their first music show trophy for “Who is she”!

On the April 16 episode of the Mnet music show, the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” and KISS OF LIFE’s “Who is she.” KISS OF LIFE ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,884 points.

Congratulations to KISS OF LIFE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included KISS OF LIFE, TXT, MODYSSEY, PLAVE, KickFlip, AMPERS&ONE, WJSN’s Dayoung, hrtz.wav, KEYVITUP, cosmosy, HAON, RESCENE, BE BOYS, SANTOS BRAVOS, ALL’N, ifeye, and 1000°.

Check out their performances below!

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

TXT – “Stick With You”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

PLAVE – “Born Savage”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”

cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”

HAON – “ON to the next (Prod. By Crush, ZICO)”

RESCENE – “Runaway”

BE BOYS – “SLAM DUNK”

SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”

ALL’N – “We Up”

ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”

1000° – “FIX IT”

1000degrees
ALL'N
AMPERSANDONE
BE BOYS
cosmosy
Dayoung
HAON
hrtz.wav
ifeye
KEYVITUP
KickFlip
KISS OF LIFE
M Countdown
MODYSSEY
PLAVE
RESCENE
Santos Bravos
TXT
WJSN

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