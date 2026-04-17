Kwak Dong Yeon In Talks To Join Park Bo Gum At THEBLACKLABEL

Kwak Dong Yeon may be joining his friend Park Bo Gum at THEBLACKLABEL!

On April 17, THEBLACKLABEL confirmed that the actor was in talks to sign with the agency, stating, “We are currently discussing an exclusive contract with actor Kwak Dong Yeon, and the outlook is favorable.”

Earlier in the day, Kwak Dong Yeon was confirmed to have parted ways with his former agency Blitzway Entertainment after six years.

THEBLACKLABEL’s roster of actors and artists currently includes Park Bo Gum, Yim Si Wan, Lee Jong Won, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Jeon Somi, MEOVV, and ALLDAY PROJECT.

Notably, Kwak Dong Yeon and Park Bo Gum have been close friends ever since starring together in the hit 2016 drama “Love in the Moonlight.” The actors also recently appeared together in the tvN variety show “The Village Barber,” which will be returning for a second season before the end of 2026.

Watch Kwak Dong Yeon and Park Bo Gum in “The Village Barber” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or take a walk down memory lane by watching them in “Love in the Moonlight” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)