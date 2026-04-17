Ahn Hyo Seop And Kim Bum Are Romantic Rivals In New Drama 'Sold Out On You'

Chae Won Bin will face an impossible choice between Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Bum in SBS’s upcoming drama “Sold Out on You”!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Ahn Hyo Seop will star as Matthew Lee, who is extremely prickly and meticulous when it comes to his work. In addition to being a farmer, he is also the CEO of a natural ingredient company and a cosmetics development researcher.

Although Matthew Lee appears cold and blunt on the outside, he is hiding a surprisingly warm heart on the inside. Despite being busy with his work, the dependable Matthew Lee tirelessly runs around helping the residents of his quiet rural village with their problems. When Dam Ye Jin barges into his life like a bulldozer in a quest for his rare white mushrooms, his unexpected duality will catch her off guard.

Meanwhile, Kim Bum will play Seo Eric, an executive director at a global skincare brand. A caring and affectionate person who is honest about his emotions, Seo Eric will prove a formidable romantic rival for Matthew Lee. As a member of a chaebol family who is determined not to get caught up in a cutthroat succession battle, Seo Eric has always deliberately kept himself out of the running by living a leisurely life in order to avoid competing for the title of successor.

After falling for Dam Ye Jin during a chance encounter in Korea, Seo Eric unexpectedly runs into her again several years later because of work. When fate brings them back together, the charming Seo Eric sets out to win Dam Ye Jin over with his sunny smile, friendly demeanor, and bold flirting.

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in his film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And check out Kim Bum’s drama “Ghost Doctor” below!

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