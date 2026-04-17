Watch: KickFlip Takes 2nd Win For 'Eye-Poppin'' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By TXT, SANTOS BRAVOS, And More

Watch: KickFlip Takes 2nd Win For "Eye-Poppin'" On "Music Bank"; Performances By TXT, SANTOS BRAVOS, And More

Music
Apr 17, 2026
by M Lim

KickFlip has won their second music show trophy for “Eye-Poppin’”!

On the April 17 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were KickFlip’s “Eye-Poppin’” and KISS OF LIFE’s “Who is she.” KickFlip ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,974 points.

Congratulations to KickFlip! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included KickFlip, KISS OF LIFE, TXT, MODYSSEY, AMPERS&ONE, WJSN’s Dayoung, hrtz.wav, KEYVITUP, cosmosy, RESCENE, BE BOYS, SANTOS BRAVOS, ALL’N, VVS, ifeye, 1000°, and Lee Ji Min.

Watch the performances below:

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

TXT – “Stick With You”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”

cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”

RESCENE – “Runaway”

BE BOYS – “SLAM DUNK”

SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”

ALL’N – “We Up”

VVS – “DA$H”

ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”

1000° – “FIX IT”

Lee Ji Min – “You’re Mine, You’re My Man”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

1000degrees
ALL'N
AMPERSANDONE
BE BOYS
cosmosy
Dayoung
hrtz.wav
ifeye
KEYVITUP
KickFlip
KISS OF LIFE
Lee Ji Min
MODYSSEY
Music Bank
RESCENE
Santos Bravos
TXT
VVS
WJSN

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