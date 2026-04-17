Watch: KickFlip Takes 2nd Win For "Eye-Poppin'" On "Music Bank"; Performances By TXT, SANTOS BRAVOS, And More
KickFlip has won their second music show trophy for “Eye-Poppin’”!
On the April 17 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were KickFlip’s “Eye-Poppin’” and KISS OF LIFE’s “Who is she.” KickFlip ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,974 points.
Congratulations to KickFlip! Watch the winner announcement below!
Performers on today’s show included KickFlip, KISS OF LIFE, TXT, MODYSSEY, AMPERS&ONE, WJSN’s Dayoung, hrtz.wav, KEYVITUP, cosmosy, RESCENE, BE BOYS, SANTOS BRAVOS, ALL’N, VVS, ifeye, 1000°, and Lee Ji Min.
Watch the performances below:
KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”
KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”
TXT – “Stick With You”
MODYSSEY – “HOOK”
AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”
WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”
hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”
KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”
cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”
RESCENE – “Runaway”
BE BOYS – “SLAM DUNK”
SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”
ALL’N – “We Up”
VVS – “DA$H”
ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”
1000° – “FIX IT”
Lee Ji Min – “You’re Mine, You’re My Man”
Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below: