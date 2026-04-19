April Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 girl group members, using big data collected from March 19 to April 19.

IVE’s Jang Won Young continued her reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,226,014 for April. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “ambassador,” and “Won Young bunny,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “effort.” and “prove.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.89 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,372,851.

aespa’s Karina rose to third place after seeing a 73.42 percent increase in her brand reputation index since March, bringing her total score to 4,963,882.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,445,419, while her bandmate Lisa rounded out the top five with a score of 3,866,448.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!