April Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 19, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 girl group members, using big data collected from March 19 to April 19.

IVE’s Jang Won Young continued her reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,226,014 for April. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “ambassador,” and “Won Young bunny,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “effort.” and “prove.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.89 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,372,851.

aespa’s Karina rose to third place after seeing a 73.42 percent increase in her brand reputation index since March, bringing her total score to 4,963,882.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,445,419, while her bandmate Lisa rounded out the top five with a score of 3,866,448.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. aespa’s Karina
  4. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  5. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  6. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  7. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  8. aespa’s Winter
  9. KISS OF LIFE’s Natty
  10. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  11. IVE’s Liz
  12. IVE’s Rei
  13. aespa’s Ningning
  14. TWICE’s Nayeon
  15. TWICE’s Sana
  16. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  17. NMIXX’s Sullyoon
  18. ITZY’s Yuna
  19. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  20. Red Velvet’s Joy
  21. IVE’s Gaeul
  22. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  23. Red Velvet’s Irene
  24. TWICE’s Jihyo
  25. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  26. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  27. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
  28. IVE’s Leeseo
  29. OH MY GIRL’s Mimi
  30. TWICE’s Dahyun

aespa
An Yu Jin
BLACKPINK
Dahyun
Gaeul
Girls' Generation
ILLIT
Irene
ITZY
IVE
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jeongyeon
Jihyo
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Karina
Kim Chaewon
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
Leeseo
Lim YoonA
Lisa
Liz
Mimi
Natty
Nayeon
Ningning
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
Rei
Rosé
Sana
Seulgi
Sooyoung
Sullyoon
Taeyeon
TWICE
Winter
Wonhee
Yuna (ITZY)

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read