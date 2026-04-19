KATSEYE Enters Top 15 Of UK's Official Singles Chart For 1st Time With 'PINKY UP'

KATSEYE is soaring to new heights in the United Kingdom with their latest single!

On April 17 local time, the Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that KATSEYE’s new single “PINKY UP” had debuted at No. 14 on its Official Singles Chart.

Not only was “PINKY UP” the highest new entry on this week’s Official Singles Chart, but it also achieved KATSEYE’s highest ranking on the chart to date. The group’s previous personal best was set by their last single “Internet Girl,” which debuted at No. 24 earlier this year.

“PINKY UP” is KATSEYE’s fourth song to enter the Official Singles Chart, following “Gnarly” (which peaked at No. 52), “Gabriela” (No. 38), and “Internet Girl” (No. 24).

Congratulations to KATSEYE!

Source (1)