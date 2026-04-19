3 Key Points To Keep An Eye On In The Final Episode Of 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is nearing its grand finale!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoiler

Ahead of the final episode, the drama unveiled three final points to keep an eye on.

1. Yo Na’s new target: Will Kim Seon be able to survive?

After learning the truth of her younger brother Kim Gyun’s (Kim Nam Gil) passing, Kim Seon (Lim Soo Jung) resolved to divorce her husband Ki Su Jong.

In the case of divorce, a share of Seyoon Building will go to Kim Seon, causing problems to the redevelopment business. Thus, Kim Seon has become Yo Na’s (Shim Eun Kyung) next target in an attempt to speed up the redevelopment plans. Having already tried to kill Jeon Yi Gyeong (Krystal), tensions are rising for Yo Na’s next steps.

2. Will Ki Su Jong choose his family or the building

After Kim Seon expressed her wishes to get a divorce, Ki Su Jong is left to make a choice between his family and the building. However, with redevelopment so close, Ki Su Jong feels torn to have to give up a golden opportunity.

As the teaser for the final episode depicted Ki Su Jong asking Yo Na, “Can you kill my wife?” viewers are curious to find out what he is thinking, especially as his initial reasons for wanting to keep the building was for the sake of his family.

3. Who will survive in the end?

Through kidnapping, confinement, murder cases, and more, various individuals have been hurt and killed over the building. Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon can no longer be innocent parents to their daughter Ki Da Rae (Park Seo Kyung), while Jeon Yi Gyeong is in despair after losing her mother and husband.

With their livelihood collapsing, Yo Na will continue to push for redevelopment, making viewers wonder who will survive in the aftermath and who will come out victorious in the redevelopment battle.

Not to mention, the final episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” has previewed a special appearance from Ju Ji Hoon, who will appear in front of Ki Su Jong as a mysterious figure, raising anticipation for what role he will play in the final battle.

The final episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” will air on April 19 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

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Also watch Ju Ji Hoon in “Climax” on Viki:

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