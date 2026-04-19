Jennie And Tame Impala's 'Dracula' Remix Hits New Peaks On Billboard Hot 100 And Global 200

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Tame Impala’s remix of “Dracula” is on the rise!

After becoming both Jennie and Tame Impala’s first song ever to enter the top 20 of Billboard’s Hot 100 last week, “Dracula” continued its ascent up the Billboard charts this week.

On the Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States, “Dracula” climbed to a new peak of No. 17, marking a new personal record for both Jennie and Tame Impala.

“Dracula” also soared to new peaks on both of Billboard’s global charts, rising to No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 3 on the Global 200.

Additionally, “Dracula” broke into the top 10 of both Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and Streaming Songs chart for the first time this week. The song jumped to No. 9 in its second week on the Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it was the ninth best-selling song of the week in the United States, and it rose to No. 10 on the Streaming Songs chart, meaning it was the 10th most-streamed song of the week.

On Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, “Dracula” hit a new peak of No. 24.

Meanwhile, “Dracula” debuted on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres, at No. 49.

Congratulations to both Jennie and Tame Impala!