BTS's 'ARIRANG' Makes Billboard 200 History As 1st Album By Korean Artist To Spend 4 Weeks In Top 3

BTS’s latest album continues to make history on the Billboard 200!

On April 19 local time, Billboard announced that after three weeks at No. 1, BTS’s album “ARIRANG” had ranked No. 3 in its fourth consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“ARIRANG,” which was already the first album by a Korean artist ever to spend more than one week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, is now also the first album by a Korean artist to chart in the top 3 for four weeks.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a total of 78,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on April 16.

Congratulations to BTS on their historic feat!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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