BTS's 'ARIRANG' Makes Billboard 200 History As 1st Album By Korean Artist To Spend 4 Weeks In Top 3

BTS's "ARIRANG" Makes Billboard 200 History As 1st Album By Korean Artist To Spend 4 Weeks In Top 3

Music
Apr 19, 2026
by E Cha

BTS’s latest album continues to make history on the Billboard 200!

On April 19 local time, Billboard announced that after three weeks at No. 1, BTS’s album “ARIRANG” had ranked No. 3 in its fourth consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“ARIRANG,” which was already the first album by a Korean artist ever to spend more than one week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, is now also the first album by a Korean artist to chart in the top 3 for four weeks.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a total of 78,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on April 16.

Congratulations to BTS on their historic feat!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Source (1)

BTS

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