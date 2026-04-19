Watch: TWS's Dohoon, NCT's Sion, KickFlip's Kyehoon, And KiiiKiii's Kya Charm In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

Get ready for a fun episode of “Amazing Saturday” with several idol guests!

The popular tvN variety show has revealed a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature TWS’s Dohoon, NCT WISH’s Sion, KickFlip’s Kyehoon, and KiiiKiii’s Kya as guests.

In the new preview, Dohoon shows off his cute side with his famous “OVERDRIVE” choreo, then switches things up with a sexy version of the viral challenge. Meanwhile, Sion charms with his Jeolla Province accent and impresses the cast with his lyric-guessing skills.

Kyehoon, on the other hand, gets playfully scolded by his JYP Entertainment labelmate DAY6’s Young K for needing to step up his game. Shin Dong Yup also jokes, “It’s a good thing [Kyehoon] became an idol; otherwise, he would definitely have become a big-time con artist.”

Finally, Kya shares that “Amazing Saturday” was a part of her childhood and has been around as long as she can remember.

The four idols’ episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on April 25 at 7:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!