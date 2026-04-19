i-dle's North American Tour Confirmed To Be Canceled + Cube Comments

Cube Entertainment has confirmed that the entire North American leg of i-dle’s “Syncopation” world tour has been canceled.

Several days ago, ticket holders for the North American stops of i-dle’s ongoing “Syncopation” tour unexpectedly received notification that the concerts had been canceled.

On April 20, MyDaily reported that Cube Entertainment had officially confirmed that all of the group’s scheduled concerts in Canada, the United States, and Mexico would not be taking place.

“After comprehensively considering the direction of [i-dle’s] global activities, local scheduling, and all other circumstances, we decided to reorganize the North American tour,” stated Cube Entertainment. “We are currently preparing so that they can meet their local fans through even higher-quality concerts and a wide variety of activities.”

As i-dle has been confirmed to be making a comeback in July, it is said that the cancellation of their North American tour—which was scheduled to kick off on August 2—will allow them to carry out their comeback promotions on a more relaxed schedule.

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