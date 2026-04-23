8 K-Dramas With Royal Rivalries And Intense Palace Politics

Power struggles, hidden agendas, and dangerous alliances; palace politics has long been one of the most gripping elements of historical K-dramas. Set against the grandeur of royal courts, these stories dive deep into the battle for power, where loyalty is fragile and every decision comes at a cost. From cunning queens and ambitious princes to unexpected heroes caught in the crossfire, these dramas blend romance, mystery, suspense, and occasionally humor.

If you enjoy high-stakes storytelling with emotional depth and twists at every turn, here are eight K-dramas about palace politics that are worth watching.

“Perfect Crown”

Set in an alternate reality where Korea is ruled by a constitutional monarchy in the 21st century, the rom-com K-drama “Perfect Crown” tells the story of chaebol Seong Hui Ju (IU), who resents that despite having everything, she is still considered a commoner, and the melancholic Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), who is beloved by the public for his charm. However, as the son of the King and a consort, he is only a prince by name and is excluded from the direct line of succession. To gain the one thing she lacks, royal status, Seong Hui Ju proposes a deal to Prince Yi An: a fake contract marriage. But how long will it take for their fake relationship to turn into something real?

What makes “Perfect Crown” compelling, besides IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s electric chemistry, is that the audience does not need to be well-versed in Korea’s monarchical history. This K-drama is a fantasy and fully embraces its identity without hesitation, making it an ideal watch for anyone looking for a modern fairy tale with a touch of palace politics to keep the plot interesting.

Based on Tong Hua’s Chinese novel, which is literally translated as “Scarlet Heart,” the historical transmigration romance “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” begins when 25-year-old Go Ha Jin is transported back to the Goryeo Dynasty during a total solar eclipse. She awakens in the body of 16-year-old Hae Soo (IU), living in the household of her cousin’s husband, the 8th Prince Wang Wook (Kang Ha Neul), where she meets the ostracized 4th Prince Wang So (Lee Joon Gi). Despite her efforts to avoid palace politics, she inevitably becomes entangled in them as multiple princes fall in love with her.

Another historical fantasy with IU that showcases the idol-actor’s range, “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” is perfect for those who dislike typical fairy-tale romances and want a more character-driven fantasy story. With its morally complex characters and high-stakes palace politics, the drama leans into tragedy as much as romance, offering a more bittersweet take on the genre.

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“Under the Queen’s Umbrella”

Im Hwa Ryeong (Kim Hye Soo) is at the center of the historical comedy K-drama “Under the Queen’s Umbrella.” Although she is a queen, her days of elegance and grace have been replaced by a fiery temperament and a tendency to speak bluntly. Amid deadly palace politics threatening her family, she has one crucial mission: to transform her troublemaking sons into princes worthy of the crown. The question remains, can she protect her family while doing so?

At first glance, “Under the Queen’s Umbrella” might seem like another Joseon-era comedy, and while it does deliver moments that will make the audience laugh out loud, the K-drama truly shines through its complex characters, who are beautifully flawed and deeply human, making it easy to root for them. The grand princes, despite their royal status and historical weight, are still ultimately children, while the Queen, who navigates intense court politics, is also a mother determined to do what is best for her sons. In the end, it is this balance of humor, heart, and emotional depth that makes the story so compelling.

Adapted from Xian Cheng’s novel, “Mr. Queen” is one of the most well-known transmigration K-dramas to date. The story follows Jang Bong Hwan (Choi Jin Hyuk), a Korean chef, who, after an accident, finds himself transported to the Joseon era in the body of Queen Kim So Yong (Shin Hae Sun). He soon realizes that Queen Kim So Yong’s husband, King Cheol Jong (Kang Jung Hyun), is merely a figurehead, with real power held by his mother-in-law, Queen Sun Won (Bae Jong Ok), and Kim Jwa Geun (Kim Tae Woo). This leads Jang Bong Hwan to assist the king in gaining a stronger position within palace politics.

Unfortunately, “Mr. Queen” is not for the faint of heart, as it will make you laugh until you can’t breathe, and it might just be the funniest K-drama on this list. Plus, the chemistry between the Prince and the Chef is intense enough to make the audience wonder, “Why is this not a BL?” Ultimately, it’s a wildly entertaining blend of comedy, chaos, and unexpected emotional depth.

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Based on Kang Mi Kang’s novel which is literally translated to “Red Cuffs on the Sleeves,” “The Red Sleeve” is a historical romance drama set in 18th-century Korea. The drama follows Crown Prince Yi San (Lee Jun Ho), who is haunted by the murder of his father and is next in line to inherit the throne from his cruel grandfather. He meets Sung Deok Im (Lee Se Young), an intelligent court lady with whom he falls in love. Due to royal constraints, he cannot marry her but instead asks her to become his concubine. As their relationship deepens, Deok Im becomes aware of her potential to influence the kingdom for the better amid the palace’s political tensions.

This K-drama gets its name from the red cuff that specific court ladies had to wear in the Joseon era, which signified that the woman belonged to the King. While, without historical context, the idea of being “only for the king” might sound like a fantasy, the reality was far from it, and “The Red Sleeve” shows exactly why. Seong Deok Im, until the very end, embodies how patriarchy constrained women and how she was still able to survive and assert her agency within those limits.

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A remake of the Mark Twain-inspired K-film “Masquerade,” which itself draws from “The Prince and the Pauper,” “The Crowned Clown” is a historical drama set in the Joseon Dynasty. It follows King Lee Hun and his doppelgänger, a clown named Ha Sun, both played by Yeo Jin Goo. Amid increasing political unrest and repeated assassination attempts, a plan is devised to protect the king by replacing him with Ha Sun, an orphan raised in a troupe of clowns. However, while navigating dangerous palace politics, the clown-turned-king falls in love with Queen Yoo So Woon (Lee Se Young), complicating his already precarious situation.

As “The Crowned Clown” is based on one of the most adapted pieces of writing of all time, the script is naturally compelling and tightly constructed. But what truly elevates the drama beyond its writing is the acting. Yeo Jin Goo beautifully portrays both the King and the Clown, delivering such an incredible performance that at moments the audience is left wondering if there are actually two Yeo Jin Goos on set.

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“The King’s Affection”

Adapted from Lee So Young’s manhwa, “The King’s Affection” is a historical cross-dressing romance set in the Joseon Dynasty. It follows twins Dam I and Lee Hwi (both played by Park Eun Bin), born to a crown princess consort. Due to superstition, Dam I is ordered to be killed at birth, but her mother secretly saves her and sends her away. Years later, Dam I returns to the palace as a maid. After her brother’s death, her mother convinces her to assume his identity as crown prince. As she navigates palace politics while hiding her true identity, she again develops feelings for her tutor, Jung Ji Un (Rowoon), who happened to be her childhood love.

“The King’s Affection” beautifully captures the ache of yearning, as the tutor and the princess, who was once disguised as the king, share a childhood bond, making their reunion painful due to her inability to reveal her true identity. It also explores the male lead’s internal struggle with his sexuality, adding emotional depth to their forbidden connection. But at its core, the story is about love and perseverance in the face of duty.

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, “Moon River” tells the story of a crown prince (Kang Tae Oh) who has lost his smile and a merchant (Kim Se Jeong) who has lost her memories. After the death of his wife, the crown princess, Prince Yi Gang becomes consumed by thoughts of revenge. When he encounters a saddle-carrying merchant named Dal I, who looks exactly like his late wife, an unexpected event occurs: they swap souls. Now trapped in each other’s bodies, Dal I must navigate life as a prince, while Yi Gang, in her body, begins plotting revenge.

Spoiler alert: Dal I is the late Queen, who, while everyone in the kingdom believes is dead, actually survived but lost her memory. The audience is made aware of this fact at the very beginning, revealing the twist upfront, after which the series focuses on yearning, romance, and revenge. This structure makes the story more than just a twist, turning it into a slow, emotional exploration of love and loss.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Yumi’s Cells 3,” “Sammy’s Children’s Day,” “We Are All Trying Here,” and “Love You Teacher“

Looking forward to: “Four Hands”