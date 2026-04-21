Park Ji Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lee Sang Yi, And More Bring Energy To Military Kitchen In “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier” Poster

Upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path towards becoming a legendary cook.

The poster shows Kang Sung Jae’s fiery energy. Wearing rubber gloves instead of protective gear, he displays a fierce demeanor ready for battle in the kitchen, hinting at his future as a military cook.

Meanwhile, Master Sergeant Park Jae Young (Yoon Kyung Ho), an administrative supply officer with dried squid legs in his mouth, shows the calm confidence of a seasoned veteran.

First Lieutenant Jo Ye Rin (Han Dong Hee), gripping a meal tray firmly with both hands, reflects a strong sense of responsibility for military meals as the head of the Gangrim outpost.

Sergeant Yoon Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae) lifts three sacks of rice at once, showing his strength, while Hwang Seok Ho (Lee Sang Yi) holds a delicate teacup, maintaining a composed demeanor.

In addition, the phrase “A legend that will shake up military chow is coming,” along with the exploding vegetables behind the five characters and meal trays flying in from all directions, leaves a powerful impression.

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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And watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “My Daughter is a Zombie”:

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