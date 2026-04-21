aespa Announces 25 Stops For 2026-2027 Live Tour

aespa is gearing up to greet fans over the world!

On April 21, aespa announced their 2026-2027 Live Tour, using the text “SYNK : ____æ____” to hint at the title of their new tour.

After starting the tour in Seoul on August 7 and 8, aespa will visit Taipei on August 11. Afterwards, the group will head to stops in Latin America in São Paulo, Santiago, San Miguel, and Mexico City.

aespa will then travel to North America in mid-September, visiting Hamilton, Elmont, Washington, D.C, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, and Vancouver.

In early 2027, aespa will also make stops in Europe including Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Milan, Barcelona, and Paris.

Check out the stops below!

Are you excited for aespa’s tour? Stay tuned for details on aespa’s upcoming tour, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

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