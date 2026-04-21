4 Points To Keep An Eye On In Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin’s New Drama “Sold Out On You”

Get ready for the premiere of SBS’s upcoming drama “Sold Out on You”!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “Sold Out on You” shared four key points to keep an eye on!

1. Ahn Hyo Seop returns to romantic comedy

“Sold Out on You” is drawing attention as the next project for Ahn Hyo Seop, often called “SBS’s son,” following a string of hits including the “Dr. Romantic” series, “Business Proposal,” and “Lovers of the Red Sky.”

After rising to global romantic comedy fame through “Business Proposal,” anticipation is building for Ahn Hyo Seop’s next rom-com. He is set to capture the hearts of viewers in South Korea and around the world as Matthew Lee, a character who appears cold on the outside but is warm and tender inside.

2. Cross-generational synergy between Chae Won Bin, Kim Bum, and Go Doo Shim

Chae Won Bin is taking on her first romantic comedy as Dam Ye Jin, starring alongside Ahn Hyo Seop and showing a new, lovable energy that is different from her past roles.

Kim Bum, who has consistently delivered strong performances across genres and continues to add standout roles to his career, also joins the cast as Seo Eric, along with veteran actress Go Doo Shim, who brings decades of experience as Mrs. Song Hak. Together, they are expected to create strong cross-generational synergy.

In addition, interest is growing in the ensemble cast portraying the residents of Deokpung Village, the drama’s main setting, as well as employees of a hit home shopping company that help enrich the story.

3. A bickering romance between two people carrying hidden pain

In the series, Matthew Lee is a young farmer in Deokpung Village and the world’s only known cultivator of white flower nuri mushrooms. Dam Ye Jin travels to the village to obtain the mushrooms from him, but their first meeting goes badly, leaving them in a tense relationship.

Each time they meet, they clash, but they slowly come to understand each other’s hidden wounds. As they offer comfort, they begin to open up and grow closer.

What starts as constant bickering eventually turns into mutual support. The evolving relationship between Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin is expected to deliver both heart-fluttering romance and emotional comfort to viewers.

4. The combination of healing and sitcom-style humor

The drama offers a sense of healing for modern people exhausted by their daily struggles, moving between two settings: the gray city and a green countryside.

In particular, Deokpung Village, where Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin meet and begin their romance, features wide open green fields not found in the city, along with distinctive villagers. This combination brings lighthearted humor to the story.

Above all, director Ahn Jong Yeon, who previously showed a distinct sense of humor in “Seoul Busters,” brings his signature playful direction. The result is expected to deliver not only a romantic comedy but also sitcom-like entertainment.

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in his film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki:

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And check out Chae Won Bin’s film “Yadang: The Snitch” below:

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