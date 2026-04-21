Prosecution Demands 1.5-Year Prison Sentence For Song Mino

The prosecution has requested a sentence of one year and six months in prison for WINNER’s Song Mino.

On April 21, at the first trial hearing for Song Mino and an individual identified as Mr. Lee, who was responsible for managing his service and both of whom are accused of violating the Military Service Act and related charges, the prosecution requested a prison sentence of one year and six months for Song Mino.

The prosecution made the request, stating, “The defendant appears to have been absent without leave for a prolonged period and did not perform actual duties.”

Previously, Song Mino was indicted without detention on charges of failing to properly fulfill his duties while serving as a public service worker. He allegedly did not report to work properly, and even on days he did show up, he reportedly spent only a short time there, lying down and playing games before leaving.

According to reports, the prosecution stated in the indictment that Song Mino was absent without leave for a total of 102 days. Out of the 21-month service period required for public service workers, there are approximately 430 actual working days. If the prosecution’s claims are accurate, this would mean he was absent for about one quarter of the required service period.

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