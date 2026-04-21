THE BOYZ Members File Criminal Complaint Against ONE HUNDRED CEO Cha Ga Won For Embezzlement

Following their demand for contract termination from their agency, nine THE BOYZ members filed a criminal complaint against CEO Cha Ga Won for embezzlement.

On April 21, a media outlet reported that Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric—nine members of THE BOYZ—filed a complaint against ONE HUNDRED CEO Cha Ga Won for violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes (embezzlement).

In response to the report, the legal representative of the nine members confirmed, “It is true that they recently filed a complaint against CEO Cha Ga Won for violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes (embezzlement).”

It was reported that the wages of on-site staff had not been paid properly, the unpaid salaries have accumulated over several months, and the members reportedly did not receive proper support for essential expenses required for their entertainment activities such as transportation and meal costs.

CEO Cha Ga Won is also facing allegations of fraud, accused of restricting business partnerships by leveraging the intellectual property (IP) rights of the agency’s artists, and failing to properly conduct business even after receiving advance payments.

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