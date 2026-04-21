Kim Bum Is A Flirtatious Executive Director Pursuing Chae Won Bin In “Sold Out On You”

“Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills of Kim Bum!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Kim Bum is set to take on his first-ever romantic comedy through “Sold Out on You.” He will play Seo Eric, the executive director of the global skincare brand L’Etoile, bringing fluttering excitement with his bold, straightforward flirting toward Dam Ye Jin.

As a member of a chaebol family who is determined not to get caught up in a cutthroat succession battle, Seo Eric has always deliberately kept himself out of the running by living a leisurely life in order to avoid competing for the title of successor.

In the recently released teaser and highlight video, he introduces himself to Ye Jin with a confident smile, and his line, “You really don’t recognize me?” piques curiosity about Eric and Ye Jin’s past. He also adds a comedic touch by glaring fiercely at Matthew Lee with clenched fists, only to be helplessly dragged away by Song Hak Daek (Go Doo Shim), heightening anticipation for his dynamic chemistry with the other characters.

Kim Bum’s visual transformation is another standout detail. His “mocha gold” hairstyle underscores his character’s French background, while his sharp lineup of tailored suits emphasizes the polished, sophisticated aura of a brand executive.

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Bum’s drama “Ghost Doctor” below!

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