KATSEYE Achieves Their Highest Debuts Yet On Billboard Hot 100 And Global 200 With 'PINKY UP'

KATSEYE has set personal records on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Global 200 with their latest single!

This week, KATSEYE’s new single “PINKY UP” entered the Hot 100—Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States—at No. 28, marking their highest debut yet on the U.S. chart.

“PINKY UP” also achieved KATSEYE’s highest debut to date on Billboard’s Global 200, which it entered at No. 22.

“Gabriela” remains the group’s highest-ranking song on both charts, having peaked at No. 21 on the Hot 100 in January and No. 16 on the Global 200 last September.

Additionally, “PINKY UP” debuted at No. 21 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart and No. 28 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart this week.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE rose to No. 22 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 46th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!