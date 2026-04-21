PLAVE Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record As 'Caligo Pt.2' Becomes Their 3rd Million-Seller

PLAVE’s latest album is their biggest seller yet!

Last week, the virtual boy group made their comeback with their fourth mini album “Caligo Pt.2” and its title track “Born Savage.”

According to Hanteo Chart, PLAVE achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the new mini album. In the first week of its release (April 14 to 20), “Caligo Pt.2” sold an impressive total of 1,255,801 copies—breaking PLAVE’s previous first-week sales record of 1,095,634 set by their single album “PLBBUU” last year.

“Caligo Pt.2” is PLAVE’s third album to sell over 1 million copies in its first week, following “Caligo Pt.1” and “PLBBUU.”

Congratulations to PLAVE!