TWS Surpasses 1 Million Stock Pre-Orders For 1st Time With 'NO TRAGEDY'

TWS’s upcoming mini album appears on track to become their first “million-seller”!

According to TWS’s album distributors YG PLUS and Universal Records, TWS’s upcoming mini album “NO TRAGEDY” had recorded a total of 1,022,807 stock pre-orders as of April 17.

The figure marks TWS’s highest number of stock pre-orders to date by far, with an increase of nearly 60 percent from their previous personal record of 648,182 (set by their fourth mini album “play hard” last year).

With a week still left to go before the release of “NO TRAGEDY,” it remains to be seen just how much higher the mini album’s stock pre-orders will climb in the days ahead.

TWS will return with “NO TRAGEDY” on April 27 at 6 p.m. KST. Check out their latest comeback teasers here!

Source (1)