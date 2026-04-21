'The Scarecrow' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode

ENA’s new drama “The Scarecrow” is on the rise!

On April 21, the new mystery thriller starring Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “The Scarecrow” rose to an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent, marking a jump of over a full percentage point from its premiere the night before.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent for its fourth episode.

Watch the first two episodes of “The Scarecrow” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Yumi’s Cells 3” below!

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