Ong Seong Wu Confirmed To Join Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong In New Occult Romance Drama

Ong Seong Wu will be joining Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong in the upcoming occult romance drama “Spellbound” (working title)!

“Spellbound” is a drama remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound” starring Son Ye Jin, Lee Min Ki, Park Chul Min, Kim Hyun Sook, Lee Mi Do, and more. The drama is an investigative occult romance drama about a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate, empathetic prosecutor who team up in a chaotic partnership.

On April 22, the production team of “Spellbound” confirmed, “Ong Seong Wu will be playing the role of original character Kang Min Hwan, who isn’t present in the original film.”

Ong Seong Wu’s character Kang Min Hwan is the CEO of CL Raymond Hotel, an affiliate of the CL Group. As an heir to the hotel and resort conglomerate CL, Kang Min Hwan has everything from sharp intelligence to handsome looks, eloquence, a rational personality, impeccable manners, and innate talent. Although he appears to be a cold businessman on the outside, he is a warmhearted friend to Cheon Yeo Ri.

The production team remarked, “Kang Min Hwan is an original character not seen in the original film, and he will add new tension to the relationship between Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook. Please watch with anticipation for Ong Seong Wu’s new transformation as he completes Kang Min Hwan’s narrative with his own colors while completely immersed in the character.”

Previously, it was confirmed that Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong will be starring in the drama. Park Eun Bin plays Cheon Yeo Ri, the heiress of one of Korea’s top conglomerates and the CEO of a luxury hotel who hides a fatal secret: she can see ghosts. Yang Se Jong takes on the role of ace prosecutor Ma Gang Wook.

“Spellbound” will premiere in the second half of 2026. Are you excited for the cast lineup? Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Ong Seong Wu in “More Than Friends” below:

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Also watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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