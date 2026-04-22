Lee Sang Yi Keeps The Kitchen Soldiers On Edge With His Discerning Palate In New Drama 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier'

Upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Sang Yi in character!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path towards becoming a legendary cook.

In the series, Lee Sang Yi makes a special appearance as Company Commander Hwang Seok Ho, who is, unlike his outward appearance, soft on the inside and possesses an honest personality where his thoughts are laid bare. He is the type to push forward without hesitation toward what he wants to do, but because his intentions and processes are so transparent, he is somewhat oblivious to social cues. With this stoic charm, he is expected to create a unique sense of tension in military life.

Among these traits, Hwang Seok Ho’s persistence is most evident in his palate. Because of his discerning taste, which does not easily reveal its standards, the kitchen soldiers find themselves under pressure every time they prepare a meal.

In the newly released photos, Hwang Seok Ho is captured enjoying coffee brewed with a dripper rather than instant coffee, hinting at his unique and refined taste.

Furthermore, Hwang Seok Ho’s sharp gaze as he visits the soldiers’ mess hall—the place responsible for boosting morale—also draws attention. Curiosity is piqued as to what kind of evaluation he will give the food at the Gangrim Outpost mess hall, given his palate that even professional chefs find difficult to predict.

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” will premiere on May 11 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

While you wait, watch Lee Sang Yi on “The Village Barber”:

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