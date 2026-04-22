Lee Chan Hyung Joins Jin Ki Joo And Kim Sung Cheol In New Rom-Com Drama

Actor Lee Chan Hyung is joining the cast of KBS2’s upcoming drama “Sleeping Doctor” (literal title)!

On April 21, a media outlet reported that Lee Chan Hyung will star in “Sleeping Doctor” as Yang Jae Jin, an employee at Medi-Plus Pharmacy.

In response to the report, his agency Just Entertainment confirmed, “It is true that Lee Chan Hyung has been cast in ‘Sleeping Doctor.'”

“Sleeping Doctor” is a romantic comedy that follows Hong Gyeong (Jin Ki Joo), a rookie self-employed clinic owner, and Nam Ji Oh (Kim Sung Cheol), a jack-of-all-trades pay doctor, as their lives unfold at a struggling private psychiatric clinic.

Lee Chan Hyung made his debut in the 2019 web drama “Re-Feel” and has since made a name for himself through major hit projects including the dramas “Hospital Playlist” and “The Uncanny Counter” as well as the film “Victory.” Most recently, he appeared on the MBC variety show “I Live Alone” as a close friend of actress Park Kyung Hye, where he garnered attention for his kind and thoughtful demeanor.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Lee Chan Hyung’s BL web drama “My Sweet Dear” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)