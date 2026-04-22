SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan In Talks To Make Acting Debut In New Drama Reportedly Starring Shin Min Ah And Lee Jin Uk

SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan may be making his acting debut in an upcoming drama!

On April 22, MyDaily reported that Seungkwan is set to make his acting debut through the upcoming drama “Wed Thurs Fri” (literal title) and that he recently participated in the script reading.

On the same day, his agency PLEDIS Entertainment clarified, “Seungkwan is currently in talks to appear in the drama ‘Wed Thurs Fri.’ We are coordinating the detailed schedule.”

“Wed Thurs Fri” is a romance drama set in a restaurant that opens only on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, following the story of a male chef and a woman with a deep connection to the restaurant.

Shin Min Ah is in talks to play the female lead, while Lee Jin Uk has been reported for the male lead role. Yoo Teo has also been reported to star in the drama. However, Lee Jin Uk and Yoo Teo’s sides have yet to respond to the casting reports.

The drama will be helmed by Jung Dong Yoon, known for “Stove League,” “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” and the “Gyeongseong Creature” series, with a script by Joo Hyun, who wrote “The World of the Married.”

Stay tuned for further updates!

In the meantime, watch Seungkwan in “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

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