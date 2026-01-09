Shin Min Ah In Talks + Lee Jin Uk Reported To Star In New Romance Drama

Shin Min Ah and Lee Jin Uk may be starring in a new drama!

On January 9, OSEN reported that Shin Min Ah and Lee Jin Uk will be starring in the new drama “Wed Thurs Fri” (literal title).

In response to the report, Shin Min Ah’s agency AM Entertainment shared, “She received an offer and is positively reviewing it.” Lee Jin Uk’s agency has not yet responded.

“Wed Thurs Fri” takes place against the backdrop of a restaurant that only opens on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and the drama depicts the romance between a chef and a woman who has deep connections to the restaurant.

If Shin Min Ah takes on the offer, “Wed Thurs Fri” will be her first new drama confirmed following her marriage in December. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming fantasy romance drama “The Remarried Empress.”

Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)