Kwon Eun Bi Signs With New Agency

Kwon Eun Bi has signed an exclusive contract with RBW!

On April 22, a source from RBW shared, “We have signed an exclusive contract with Kwon Eun Bi.”

RBW stated, “Kwon Eun Bi is a solo artist who has proven her unmatched stage presence through her outstanding vocal and performance skills. RBW is delighted to accompany Kwon Eun Bi on her musical journey as her partner.”

They added, “We will provide full support so that Kwon Eun Bi can further expand her musical capabilities. We ask for your continued interest and support for Kwon Eun Bi’s new journey across not only music but also various other fields.”

Kwon Eun Bi had been seeking a new agency after her exclusive contract with her former agency Woollim Entertainment expired on March 31. There had previously been rumors of a contract with G-Dragon’s agency Galaxy Corporation, but she ultimately signed with RBW, MAMAMOO’s management agency.

Kwon Eun Bi debuted as a member of the project group IZ*ONE through the Mnet survival program “Produce 48,” which aired in 2018. Since the group’s disbandment, she has focused on her solo career, starting with her first mini-album “OPEN” in 2021, and has been receiving love from fans around the world.

Wishing Kwon Eun Bi all the best in her next chapter!

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