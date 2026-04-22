Watch: Kim Jae Hwan Promises 'I'll Be There' In Sentimental Comeback MV

Kim Jae Hwan is here with new music!

On April 22 at 6 p.m. KST, Kim Jae Hwan unveiled his new digital single “I’ll Be There” along with the music video for the track.

Composed and written by Kim Jae Hwan, “I’ll Be There” is a rock ballad song conveying a message of love and support of being by one’s side even in difficult moments.

Check out the music video below!

Currently, Kim Jae Hwan is also gearing up for his upcoming variety show “WANNA ONE GO : Back to Base” with his fellow Wanna One members.