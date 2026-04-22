BLACKPINK's Jisoo And Zayn Malik's 'EYES CLOSED' MV Soars Past 100 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has hit the 100 million mark with yet another music video!

On April 22 at around 8:59 p.m. KST, the music video for Jisoo and Zayn Malik’s duet “EYES CLOSED” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

The music video for “EYES CLOSED” was originally released on October 10, 2025 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over six months and 12 days to reach the milestone.

This also marks Jisoo’s third solo music video to surpass 100 million views, following “FLOWER” and “earthquake.”

Congratulations to Jisoo and Zayn Malik!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “EYES CLOSED” again below: